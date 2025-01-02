Hawks Nest Bridge Club celebrates with Christmas Luncheon



MEMBERS of the Hawks Nest Bridge Club celebrated Christmas and a year of fiery competition together at Mumm’s on the Myall on Tuesday 10 December.

Seventy people gathered for lunch, and shared their strategies for success as they discussed hands won and lost in the card-based battles that occurred almost every night of the week during the last twelve months.



Throughout the year, Tuesday evening Bridge sessions were added to the existing Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoon sessions, at times catering to over 40 players.

Visitors from other bridge clubs dropped in regularly throughout the year, presenting a wide variance of levels of proficiency, from beginners to lifetime members.

Members say the high attendance levels are owed to the cerebral stimulation that bridge affords, and for its nature as a good way of keeping in contact socially, building relationships, and working out challenges.

Championship winners were announced on the night, with Club President Peter Baily awarding the President’s Shield to joint winners Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson, while the Wednesday Handicap Pairs award went to joint partnership winners John Gray and Peter Baily, and Carolyn Bywater and John Pye.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

