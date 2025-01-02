French language group celebrate Christmas in Tea Gardens



FRENCH language classes celebrated Christmas and a year of learning with a luncheon at Tillermans on Thursday 12 December.

It is the seventh year the group has celebrated the festive season together.



Teacher George Nadal commended attendees on their efforts throughout the year.

“We speak the language of love… thanks to everyone for their support, work, determination and friendship throughout the year,” he said.

“It is a pleasure to teach, and spend my time doing what I like doing.

“The amount of progress you have made is hidden by the day-to-day outside when you go back to English.”

Several classes of students settled in to enjoy the authentic French food served up by Peter Hodges and his team.

The meal began with wines sourced from north-eastern Victoria, one a smooth cabernet merlot, the other an unwooded chardonnay with a ‘lighter and easier’ flavour.

The entrée was salmon rillettes, while the main was chicken and ratatouille with duck fat potatoes.

“Joyeux Noel et Bonne Annee 2025,” was the apt greeting from Peter Hodges, proprietor of Tillermans, as he offered stories about being lost in translation in France.

George announced that he will be taking a break from teaching and return to classes around May 2025, welcoming returning and new students.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

