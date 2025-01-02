My year in review: NOTA reporter John Sahyoun



What a year that was.

At the beginning of the year it was all about planning and thinking about what stories were worth writing about in the next twelve months.

There were new camera cards, new notebooks, remembering to pack a pen and a spare camera battery as well as making sure your car was fueled and you had a good night’s sleep before you head out on the trail.

Being involved with literally a dozen community initiatives gives me a good insight into what is going on around the place.

The downside is that I am often involved with the activities which makes it hard to give an “outsider’s” perspective on things.

Maybe I’ll buy a selfie stick!

This year I’ve taken at least 600 photos of various events and some have made it into print while the bulk I put on social media pages so that the community can be better informed.

Coming up with and putting together stories is interesting in itself.

I find out about potential news items in a number of ways.

There might be a social media post, a telephone call, people stopping you in the street or turning up in your backyard.

“What are you doing… I’ve got a story…” is often how I am approached.

There are so many interesting items to write about.

Of course, there are physical barriers that slow you up.

There’s mosquitoes eating you alive in summer, the aches and pains you get in winter and the almost inevitable computer failures to test you.

Personally, the biggest hindrance for me this year was declining eyesight.

It got to the stage where it was like looking through frosted glass.

A few months ago I had my cataracts in both eyes replaced in both eyes with new interocular lenses which have now given me superman sight, at least at long distances.

After all, Superman is a journalist.

It came with its own set of issues like dry eyes but after four months it is finally settling down a bit.

So look out 2025.

I wish you all the best for the festive season and look forward to engaging with you all again soon.

By John SAHYOUN