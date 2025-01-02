Year in review: NOTA reporter Thomas O’Keefe



A BIG year was 2024.

I started this past trip around the sun as your humble, local, mild-mannered reporter, and have somehow ended it even further impressed by this awesome community, not the least of which as your local MidCoast Councillor, and, quite recently, President of the HNTG Progress Association.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Honestly, I never saw any of it coming, but when one finally decides what really matters, usually prompted by the universe and its many machinations, and then focuses one’s energies on achieving real results… well, this year is exemplary of that.

Autumn was business-as-usual in town, with a great, unseen shift occurring in the background, and I managed to get COVID four years late.

Fellow local writers gained accolades, or bravely self-published, and I will always be in awe of those writers who put their writing, the most abstract form of art humans have, out there for the world to glean and interpret.

The Myall Coast is populated by so many different people from so many backgrounds, it is little surprise to discover another engineer/plumber/doctor/teacher, even when I have already known an individual for a while.

For me, it was a winter of supreme discontent, made glorious spring by the community support and encouragement, utterly unprecedented in my own experience, when I announced I was running for Local Government election.

The election was successful, and yours truly is now your local representative speaking on our behalf in MidCoast Council.

I cannot thank my election team, generous donors, and volunteer army enough, not only because this would have been impossible without them, but because the entire experience has been seared into my memory.

As such, I will never lose sight of why I hold the positions that I hold, and will always value the power, and legitimacy, of democracy.

My most ardent supporter, throughout everything, has been my mother, Sherrie, and she should already know how grateful I am… but it doesn’t hurt to see it in print, either.

When I was elected to the PA Presidency, I announced my plans for 2025 as a year of unification and action, realism and decisiveness, because we will make it so, as there is no other way.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Everyone, and I will see you on the other side of the holiday gap, as well as, more than likely, on the street, or in the shops, or clubs, too.

By Thomas O’KEEFE