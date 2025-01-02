School program aims to address welder shortage



TOMAREE High and Hunter River High are participating in a State Government program aimed at addressing a critical shortage of skilled welders.

The local schools are among 73 statewide that have purchased a $35,000 Augmented Reality (AR) welding machine.



This cutting-edge technology provides public school students in Years 10-12 with safe, engaging, gamified learning experiences that build real-world welding skills without the hazards of traditional welding, the State Government says.

In partnership with Weld Australia, teachers have received training to use the AR welding simulators, allowing them to integrate their use into their Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses.

Australia is expected to have an estimated national shortfall of 70,000 welders by 2030.

The Government says these future welders will be needed to deliver critical skills in areas such as manufacturing, power generation (coal and renewables), rail rolling stock, defence, mining, shipbuilding and road and rail infrastructure.

NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said, “These AR welding simulators provide a hands-on, industry-standard experience that is safe and engaging, helping students build the skills they need for a rewarding career in manufacturing and engineering.

“It’s especially encouraging to see how AR welding simulators are creating inclusive opportunities, inviting more young women into fields where they’ve historically been underrepresented.

“It’s a win-win: students gain valuable experience, and our key industries benefit from a new generation of trained professionals.”

Weld Australia Chief Executive Officer Geoff Crittenden said industries are calling out for students with a “practical bent” to go into the trades.

“We need parents and carers to understand that a career as a tradesperson is full of potential and offers a whole raft of exciting employment opportunities,” he said.

“This program is helping to do exactly this.

“It is helping to reverse the mindset that the only path for students’ post-high school is university.”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said, “I’m delighted that local high school students are involved in this innovative program.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our young people to gain practical, job-ready skills in a high-tech, safe environment.

“By equipping students with cutting-edge technology and real-world skills, we’re preparing the next generation to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s workforce.”