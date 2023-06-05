Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

ON a crisp and sunny winter’s morning, Monday 29 May, 2023, eight teams, namely Belmont, Pacific Dunes, Muree, Nelson Bay (x2), Waratah, Newcastle and Horizons came to play in their respective divisions for the final Pennants knockout.

Div. 1 and Div. 2 were teams of 7, Div. 3 and Bronze were teams of 5.

Before setting out at 8.30 the visitors were treated to morning tea in the Hawks Nest ladies locker room.

Hot drinks and munchies were much appreciated by all.

President Margaret Pearson from NHDLGA started all the teams off throughout the morning aided by their

Captain Dominique Kelly, Vice Captain Wendy Williamson and Secretary Rosanna Rosso who took all official photos

of each team on the day.

There was much praise from players about the great condition our course was in.

On the day there was 1 bunker out of play on the 2nd and of course the shortened Par 3 on the 10th where renovations are taking place around the green.

Again all players were very happy to play on a dry course as many of the Newcastle courses have not been the best to play on after heavy rains.

Ladies enjoyed some hot food put on by the Hawks Nest Cafe as they came in and thanks go to Warren and crew,

with minimum staff who kept 60 odd ladies fed and watered.

Winners on the day were,

Div. 1 Horizons beat Newcastle

Div. 2 Nelson Bay beat Waratah

Div. 3 Muree beat Nelson Bay

Bronze Div. Belmont beat Pacific Dunes

Congratulations go to every player as I believe the games were all very close.

A big thank you to the District Committee for running the event today, we

were honored to host this years Pennants final.

A last thank you to all ladies from Hawks Nest who provided the morning tea, it was delicious and

appreciated by all.

Tuesday 30th May 2BBB

Over the Field

1st Fran Henderson & Sharon Barwick 41 c/b

2nd June Biddle & Donna Gorton 41

3rd Colleen Inskip & Susan Pritchard 39

Balls down to 34 c/b 2 balls per pair

Saturday 27th May

Stableford

Div. 1

1st J. Hammond 36

2nd C. Affleck 36

3rd K. Kim 34 c/b

Div. 2

1st S. Campton 37

2nd L. Crighton 35

Pymble

3rd B. Birmingham 31 c/b

Balls down to 31 c/b

N/T 10th G. Gillard

By Elsa JONES