Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 6, 2023 District Committee: Dominique Kelly, Margaret Pearson, WendyWilliamson, Rosanna Rossi ON a crisp and sunny winter’s morning, Monday 29 May, 2023, eight teams, namely Belmont, Pacific Dunes, Muree, Nelson Bay (x2), Waratah, Newcastle and Horizons came to play in their respective divisions for the final Pennants knockout. Div. 1 and Div. 2 were teams of 7, Div. 3 and Bronze were teams of 5. Before setting out at 8.30 the visitors were treated to morning tea in the Hawks Nest ladies locker room. Hot drinks and munchies were much appreciated by all. President Margaret Pearson from NHDLGA started all the teams off throughout the morning aided by their Captain Dominique Kelly, Vice Captain Wendy Williamson and Secretary Rosanna Rosso who took all official photos of each team on the day. There was much praise from players about the great condition our course was in. On the day there was 1 bunker out of play on the 2nd and of course the shortened Par 3 on the 10th where renovations are taking place around the green. Again all players were very happy to play on a dry course as many of the Newcastle courses have not been the best to play on after heavy rains. Ladies enjoyed some hot food put on by the Hawks Nest Cafe as they came in and thanks go to Warren and crew, with minimum staff who kept 60 odd ladies fed and watered. Winners on the day were, Div. 1 Horizons beat Newcastle Div. 2 Nelson Bay beat Waratah Div. 3 Muree beat Nelson Bay Bronze Div. Belmont beat Pacific Dunes Congratulations go to every player as I believe the games were all very close. A big thank you to the District Committee for running the event today, we were honored to host this years Pennants final. A last thank you to all ladies from Hawks Nest who provided the morning tea, it was delicious and appreciated by all. Tuesday 30th May 2BBB Over the Field 1st Fran Henderson & Sharon Barwick 41 c/b 2nd June Biddle & Donna Gorton 41 3rd Colleen Inskip & Susan Pritchard 39 Balls down to 34 c/b 2 balls per pair Saturday 27th May Stableford Div. 1 1st J. Hammond 36 2nd C. Affleck 36 3rd K. Kim 34 c/b Div. 2 1st S. Campton 37 2nd L. Crighton 35 Pymble 3rd B. Birmingham 31 c/b Balls down to 31 c/b N/T 10th G. Gillard By Elsa JONES Div. 2 winners Nelson Bay: F. Giudes, J. Baz, P. Kennedy, R. Fitzgerald, S. Dunn, L. Robertson, C. Walsh. Div. 3 winners Muree: J. Hazer, H. Atkins, W. Heapy, A. Hutchinson, N. Bettwaite. Bronze winners Belmont: K. Sheargold, J. Powers, R. Lunn, L. Slade, K. Billington. Div. 1 winners Horizons: A. Squires, D. Brander, T. Wood, J. Convoy, A. McClintock, L. Ramsey, J. Lawlor. Fran Henderson and Sharon Barwick, Tuesday 30 May Winners.