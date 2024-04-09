Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



30th MARCH

On a spectacular autumn Saturday, a strong field of 42 ladies took part in a Stableford Round. The Easter weekend saw a lot of visitors to the area, some of whom teed off with the locals for a great day out on the course. We welcomed Peree Watson and Andrea Connor from Hunter Valley, Noelene Leggatt from Barnwell Park and Sue O’Hagan from Roseville.

Results for Saturday 30th March 2024

A Grade: 1st Jody Pezet on 39 (best score of the day); 2nd Karen Green 37 C/B; 3rd Antje Basson 37.

B Grade: 1st Robyn Deppi 34; 2nd Dawn Wiggins 32 C/B; 3rd Judy Sams 32 C/B.

Place Getters (36-32): Marguerite Miller, Vicki Mounts, Helen Haynes, Anne-Marie French, Janet Merryweather, Julie Hammond, Maxine Mitchell, Julie Williams and Deb Matheson.

NTP Hole 10: A Grade: Jody Pezet; B Grade: Tanya Sinclair.

Tuesday saw a great field of 50 ladies tee off in the Captain’s vs President’s Challenge. This was another initiative of the Ladies Committee to combine our regular competition with some social fun and friendly rivalry. Players were randomly assigned red or blue ribbons when they signed in, but essentially the event was a single Stableford with individual scores. However, the scorers calculated the top 15 results in each team, with the Captain’s team the winners by a slender margin. To the victors, the spoils, which in this case was chocolates.

Results for Tuesday 2nd April 2024

A Grade: 1st Ann Syme on 37; 2nd Denise Sainty 36 C/B; 3rd Deb Matheson 36.

B Grade: 1st Dawn Wiggins 34 C/B; 2nd Elsa Jones 34 C/B; 3rd Jan Ziebell 34 C/B.

C Grade: 1st Tanya Sinclair 42 (best score of the day); 2nd Marg Bonney 34 C/B; 3rd Karen Serhan 34

Place Getters (35-31): Carolyn Affleck, Marguerite Miller, Sue Nicholson, Liz Ross, Dale McClure, Carol Maher, Annie Benton, Sue Campton, Fran Henderson, Marcia Smith, Di Smith, Kay Kim.

NTP Hole 3: A Grade: Annie Benton; B Grade: Di Davis

Chip Ins: Janet Moore, Di Smith, Marcia Smith, Cheryl Foster, Fran Henderson, Sue Campton, Ann Syme, Tanya Sinclair and Marg Bonny (who was unlucky not to sink a 2nd chip in on the 15th from 46 metres out – the ball ran up to the pin and around the hole, but stopped on the lip!)

Congratulations to all of our winners and participants this week.

The Golden Girls of Golf

Their average age is 85. And collectively, they have over 295 years of golfing experience between them. These inspiring lady golfers are our own Golden Girls of Golf, who get together at Hawks Nest every Tuesday, and most Thursdays to play in 9 hole Vets competitions. Don’t be fooled by their age though, they can hit a really good ball. It may not travel quite as far as in the past, but these ladies seem to have a knack for hitting straight up the middle with a great deal of economy. Younger players have been soundly outplayed by these ladies, and soon learn never to take them for granted.

Many in the group retired to the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest area and for some, this was the start of their golfing adventure. “It can’t be too hard, just look at how many people play the game,” Sylvia was told. “If only I knew!” she said. For others like Pam, it was part of a long connection with the game. “I started in 1961,” she said, “so I’ve been playing for 63 years.” That’s truly impressive!

Most of the ladies in the group played in 18 hole competitions for many years. They all insist that competition helps you learn the rules of the game, makes you concentrate on your play and improve your skills. Now though, they have cut back to 9 hole competition, mostly due to age and health reasons. They approached the board when Pat was President in around 2019/2020, and a short game format for Tuesdays was approved. The ladies are rightfully proud of this innovation which allows them to regularly play the game they love at competition level.

They are equally proud of their role in mentoring new and younger players who may be transitioning into competition golf. The shorter format is a friendly way to adjust to the rules and etiquette of golf, and the ladies are excellent instructors. They have a lot of tricks up their sleeves on how to get out of trouble, as Pat demonstrates with a reverse flick shot for a ball at the base of a tree. But when they think a new player is feeling comfortable enough, or winning all the balls, she’ll be pushed out of the nest into the wide world of 18 hole comp.

The Golden Girls all enjoy the friendship and company of the Tuesday group, which fosters the social aspects of golf.

They enjoy the camaraderie, coffee and chat after the round as much as the game itself, and will be the first to tell you that you’re never too old to be a golfer. So perhaps when I grow up, I’d like to be a Golden Girl of Golf, too.

Results for Lady Vets 9 Hole 2nd April 2024

1st Di Vercoe on 15 C/B; 2nd Pat Marr 15; 3rd Pam Kelly 14

Well played ladies!

By Dianne BOWES