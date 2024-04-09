Nelson Bay Swimming Club quartet test their skills at National Age Swimming Championships



FOUR of Port Stephens’ most promising swimmers are showcasing their skills at this week’s Australian Age Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast.

Ebony Nix, Magnus Gregory, Isabella Hol and Lara Budd hail from Nelson Bay Swimming Club and will fly the flag against the best young swimmers in the nation.

The talented quartet are all coached by leading mentor Tom Davis at Tomaree Aquatic Centre and have produced outstanding performances in the lead-in to the prestigious meet.

Nelson Bay Swimming Club Vice President Andi Budd told News Of The Area that all four swimmers show “enormous potential in the pool”.

“They’ve been rewarded for their dedication and ability across many disciplines and encouraging results in recent years,” beamed the long standing official.

“To get to this level of competition it takes a lot of commitment, hard work and determination and we are extremely proud of their achievements,” said Andi.

“You will find the group completing seven sessions per week with coach Tom both morning and afternoon at the Tomaree Aquatic Centre – they are an inspiration to their fellow club members,” he added.

The rising stars’ impressive displays at this year’s NSW State Age Championships should hold them in good stead for the national titles to be staged at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre in Southport.

Ebony is an emerging and versatile swimmer In the Under 16 Girls age group and has qualified for six events – 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly – which is a tremendous feat.

Lara will compete in three events in the Under 13 Girls division – 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke; Isabella will line up in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly in the Under 14 Girls section while exciting prospect Magnus has qualified for the 100m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m Individual Medley in the Under 15 Boys age group.

By Chris KARAS