Hawks U15s Girls Make It To Grand Final



GIRLPOWER took the Myall River Hawks U15s Tackle team all the way to the Grand Final this year, against ladder leader Muswellbrook at Lakeside Sports Complex on Saturday, 14 September.

It was an amazing end to a season of incredible efforts by the girls, most of whom had never played the game before this year.

Making it all the way to a Grand Final in their first season together, they took on an opponent in Muswellbrook with several years experience as a unit.

Muswellbrook had suffered only two losses all season, one of which was to the Hawks (28-14) two weeks prior in the Semi Final at Singleton.

Unfortunately, despite their heart and determination, the Hawks girls were outmatched in the dying minutes, the final score 14-20 to Muswellbrook.

“The girls tried their absolute best all season, and for many who were new to rugby league and even most of the basics, to make the Grand Final was a massive achievement,” U15s Coach Ben Braddick told NOTA.

“We awarded the Player of the Match to Alinka Saunders, our fullback, for her never-say-die attitude.

“She fought to the end and was lucky to get over the line just once in the game.

“Evie Braddick, our second-rower, had a strong game, scoring two tries, and a big defensive effort from Marli Mobbs, Makayla Woods and Claire Dorahy ought to be commended too.”

The Hawks U15s girls finished second on the ladder, with a team’s worth of top-ten rankings in the ‘Top Tries’ and ‘Top Points’ ladders this season.

In ‘Top Tries’, Claire Dorahy finished second with 18 tries; Alinka Saunders ended equal third with 11 tries; Shyleigh Jokinen finished fifth with eight tries; Nikita Wheaton was eighth with five; Zoie Hunter and Amarlieah Mobbs were equal ninth with four each.

The U15s Hawks also featured three players in the ‘Top Points’ ladder.

Claire Dorahy was first with 140 points, Alinka Saunders was equal fifth with 44 points, and Shyleigh Jokinen was seventh with 32 points.

With the 2024 season in the book, discussions about pre-season preparations for 2025 are already underway.

“I am so proud of all the girls and how far they have come, and the mateships formed, and I can see big things to come for the girls in 2025,” Coach Ben added.

By Thomas O’KEEFE