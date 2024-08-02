Helen Mears retires as Pink Ladies president after 35 years



“HELEN, you are a legend.”

Those were the words of incoming Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies president Leigh Galbraith as Helen Mears OAM retires after 35 years in the presidential role.



A familiar and welcoming face at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus Pink Ladies café and gift shop, Helen will continue as a Pink Lady.

Speaking at the recent United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) annual general meeting, Helen focused on acknowledging others during her final president’s report.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and commitment during my time as president,” she said.

“I have developed many amazing friendships over the years and am grateful I have been able to brighten so many lives through volunteering at the hospital.

“I want to say a special thank you to the hospital staff who have always been kind to me.

“The world is a better place with volunteers, and I look forward to continuing as a Pink Lady, making life a little easier for the patients when in hospital.”

Mrs Mears, a Coffs Harbour Pink Lady for more than 40 years, was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2023 for her services to the Pink Ladies, Coffs Harbour Hospital, and its patients.

Helen was named Volunteer of the Year in 2022 at the 23rd Annual NSW Health Awards and shortly after was crowned NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year by the Centre for Volunteering.

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said Helen was a remarkable woman, who had a heart of gold and a genuine love for others.

“Helen’s commitment to the Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies and the broader hospital community has made a lasting impact on countless lives,” he said.

“We are deeply grateful for her tireless service and wish her all the best in her retirement from the president’s role.

“Helen’s legacy of compassion and dedication will continue to inspire us all as she continues her work as a volunteer with her beloved Pink Ladies.”

Stepping into the role of president, Leigh said, “If I can do half the job Helen did, I’ll be happy.

“I have big shoes to fill.

“I am willing to put in the hard yards, which is why I’m seeking the support of members.”

By Andrea FERRARI