Coffs Coast highland dancers perform in Basel Tattoo



HIGHLAND dancers Steffaney Treadwell and Mhairi Gorman from Jacaranda Highland Dancers in Coffs Harbour have participated at the Basel Tattoo.

The Tattoo is an eleven-day international military show held in Switzerland from 19-27 July.



Successfully auditioning to represent Ozscot Australia, the two young women joined a 90-strong troupe of dancers from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the USA and Great Britain.

Their performances throughout the tattoo were a mix of traditional and contemporary dance, peppered with surprises and incredible dance steps.

Held annually in July, the Basel Tattoo is a military tattoo show performed by international military bands, display teams, popular musicians, and tattoo formations.

It has grown to be the second largest event of its kind in terms of performers and budget after the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The girls arrived in Switzerland before the show for a week of intensive rehearsals.

The Ozscot dancers performed seven acts throughout the tattoo alongside military, police and pipe bands from around the world, including the Australian Army Band.

Steffaney told News Of The Area she “enjoyed getting to dance alongside other dancers and performers from all around the world”.

“It’s so incredible to be surrounded by others who share the same passion as you,” she said.

Mhairi echoed that enthusiasm.

“I had the most amazing experience meeting new friends and reconnecting with old ones, performing on the other side of the world with many others who have prepared for months to put on a wonderful entertaining show.”

Both girls said they had benefited from the experience of working as part of an extremely large team and the importance of communication, timing and practice.

Steffaney and Mhairi have been highland dancing since the ages of three and seven with Jacaranda Highland Dancers Coffs Harbour.

They have both grown up in the highland dance/Scottish community travelling throughout Australia and Scotland, competing in championships, community displays and highland games.

By Andrea FERRARI

