Hospitality and racing roadshow comes to Coffs Harbour



THE Hospitality and Racing Regulatory Roadshow visited Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, with the NSW Government’s Vibrancy Reforms a feature item on the agenda.

Government representatives met with businesses, industry groups and community and Aboriginal stakeholders to discuss the government’s liquor and gaming reforms and regulatory priorities.



The event included a presentation by the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner on the government’s Vibrancy Reforms, which aim to cut red tape in areas such as noise regulation and provide new opportunities to boost live music and other entertainment options.

Hospitality and Racing Deputy Secretary Tarek Barakat said the roadshow, one of several to be held around the state this year, was an opportunity to engage personally with local industry leaders.

“There’s no missing the Big Banana and beautiful beaches of course, but the area has developed an impressive entertainment and dining industry that caters for both locals and the large influx of visitors each year,” Mr Barakat said.

“The Park Beach Hotel, Coffs Harbour Jetty Memorial Theatre and the Seaview Tavern are already making the most of changes made available through the government’s Vibrancy Reforms, now all hosting more live music through extended trading hours.”

Mr Barakat said the roadshow was an important opportunity for hospitality and racing leaders to learn from those on the ground about the unique needs of Mid North Coast communities.