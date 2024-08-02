Hospitality and racing roadshow comes to Coffs Harbour Coffs Coast Coffs Coast - popup ad Coffs Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 2, 2024 Simone Hickey and Lucas Walker-Craig from GambleAware Mid and Northern NSW with Marie Lo Cascio from the Office of Responsible Gambling at the Hospitality and Racing Regulatory Roadshow. THE Hospitality and Racing Regulatory Roadshow visited Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, with the NSW Government’s Vibrancy Reforms a feature item on the agenda. Government representatives met with businesses, industry groups and community and Aboriginal stakeholders to discuss the government’s liquor and gaming reforms and regulatory priorities. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au The event included a presentation by the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner on the government’s Vibrancy Reforms, which aim to cut red tape in areas such as noise regulation and provide new opportunities to boost live music and other entertainment options. Hospitality and Racing Deputy Secretary Tarek Barakat said the roadshow, one of several to be held around the state this year, was an opportunity to engage personally with local industry leaders. “There’s no missing the Big Banana and beautiful beaches of course, but the area has developed an impressive entertainment and dining industry that caters for both locals and the large influx of visitors each year,” Mr Barakat said. “The Park Beach Hotel, Coffs Harbour Jetty Memorial Theatre and the Seaview Tavern are already making the most of changes made available through the government’s Vibrancy Reforms, now all hosting more live music through extended trading hours.” Mr Barakat said the roadshow was an important opportunity for hospitality and racing leaders to learn from those on the ground about the unique needs of Mid North Coast communities. The Hospitality and Racing Regulatory Roadshow was held at the Opal Cove Resort in Coffs Harbour.