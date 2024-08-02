Study requested for ambitious Scotts Head-Macksville bike path plan



RAY Fowke of the Scotts Head Community Group (SHCG) addressed the Nambucca Valley Council meeting last Thursday to present a petition and formally request Council undertake a feasibility study into options for a safe bike and walking connection from Scotts Head to Macksville.

The ambitious proposal for a connection between the local villages has the support of 978 petitioners, mostly Nambucca Valley residents, as well as several local businesses including Club Scotts, Reflections Holidays and the Macksville Country Club, who have also written in support of a feasibility study.



“With almost a thousand signatures in favour of the feasibility study, and local businesses also providing letters of support, it is clear the community is really behind the idea of creating a safe bike and walking connection between Scotts Head and Macksville,” Mr Fowke told Council.

“The proposal is a win-win for everyone – it is good for community health, local jobs and tourism, the environment, and for building community connections,” he said in support of the project.

Mr Fowke acknowledged the scope of such a project as this, encouraging Council to act now by beginning the feasibility study and to work with the group to make it a reality.

“Creating the connection will not be easy, it will take time and lots of work and goodwill, but it can happen if action starts now.

“Getting Nambucca Valley Council to support to assess the feasibility study will be the first step of many in what will be a long process.”

According to Mr Fowke, recreational walking has the “highest participation rate of all recreational activities in NSW” (43 percent in 2023).

He said that the well-known physical and health benefits of outdoor physical activity, combined with the economic benefits of creating destinations featuring walking and cycling connections will be a “win win” for the community.

He believes it would create jobs, good health and community connections among other benefits.

As readers of News Of The Area may be aware, Nambucca Valley Council is currently inviting local stakeholders to make submissions which can be considered in developing a Community Strategic Plan for the region.

Mayor Hoban requested the Council include Scotts Head Community Group’s presentation and the petition as a submission in this planning process.

By Ned COWIE

