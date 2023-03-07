Hockey Coffs Coast hosts Bruce Barnier Memorial 9s Tournament

HOCKEY Coffs Coast has honoured one of its former patrons by hosting the Bruce Barnier Memorial Coffs 9s Hockey Tournament.

The annual pre-season event saw clubs return to the field for the first time this year as they prepared for the upcoming Hockey Coffs Coast season.

Tide Seeker won the division 1 mixed competition with a 3-1 victory against Beaches Hockey.

Ellie Winzer was part of the victorious Tide Seeker team, and said her side had a good mix of players from a number of Hockey Coffs Coast clubs, who had bonded through their love of hockey.

“We have players from Beaches Hockey, Orara, Urunga, and Bellingen,” she said.

“We all play together in the Coffs rep team, and we are all good mates.

“We all became really good friends through hockey, and we socialise off the field and I think that definitely helps us when we play.”

Ellie said the Bruce Barnier Memorial was a great way to prepare for the new Hockey Coffs Coast season.

“I haven’t played full field since October, and I’ve just played a bit of twilight hockey in the summer,” she said.

“This event makes you realise that you have to put in the work before the season starts, and how close it is.

“And with the 9s format you drop two players, and you have to cover more ground.

“It’s a really great social weekend that kicks off the season in a nice manner.”

Hockey Coffs Coast’s winter season gets underway on Friday, 24 March.

By Aiden BURGESS