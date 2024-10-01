Hockey Coffs Coast players to represent their country



HOCKEY Coffs Coast’s finest senior players are set to represent their country in the coming weeks.

The ten players will represent Australia at the 2024 Masters World Cups in South Africa and New Zealand.

The Over 35s and Over 40s Australian players will travel to play in Cape Town for their internationals from 11-21 October, while the Over 45+ age groups will play in Auckland from 3-14 November.

Hockey Coffs Coast players selected to their respective Australian teams include Nardie Gream (Over 35s), Tania Pollock (Over 40s), Adam Ellison (Over 50s), and David Dart (Over 50s).

Hockey Coffs Coast players selected to their respective Australia A teams include Kieran Marshall (Over 35s), Craig Rathbone (Over 35s), Dean Herbert (Over 40s), Sam Ash (Over 40s), Rick Fischer (Over 45s), and Jonathan Williams (Over 45s).

Dean Herbert explained how special it was for him and his fellow Coffs Coast players to represent Australia.

“Playing at a World Cup for Australia is something special,” he said.

“[Competing] against the powerhouse countries – England, Argentina, Germany, Netherlands – will be an experience we all will never forget.

“Coffs Masters hockey has a lot of great players and we all love getting together on tours.

“We have a good culture that has been set from our founders of Masters Hockey in Coffs.

“So being able to play for Australia at Masters level is a good way to show our founders that we will continue their legacy for many more years.”

By Aiden BURGESS

