Home schoolers set sail at Queens Lake



THIRTY home school students from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings area have enjoyed a sailing experience with Queens Lake Sailing Club in Lakewood.

The visit was the result of a collaboration between the Sailing Club and Education Revolutions’ Young Hero’s Adventure Quest program.

The program is designed for students aged 10-15 years, providing them with outdoor adventures in order to learn new skills, build confidence and develop socially.

Program organiser Andrew Lord approached Dave Castleton, Commodore of the Queens Lake Sailing Club, to explore the possibility of the club delivering a sailing experience for the home school students.

“We have been delivering our Adventure Quest Program for over six years, however we have never included sailing previously,” Mr Lord said.

“So this is very exciting, with the focus of the day’s event aimed at getting the students out on the water and having some fun.”

Prior to setting sail, club volunteers including dedicated junior sailors Tody, Sid, Sid, and Oscar, who are all working towards becoming sailing instructors, guided the students in setting up the boats.

The students then paired up or climbed aboard with a junior sailor and went out to learn the basics.

Jai, a 15-year-old Adventure Quest participant, expressed his eagerness for the new experience despite having no prior sailing background.

”I’m excited for this experience and can’t wait to get on the water,” said Jai ahead of hitting the water.

Dave Castleton’s commitment to promoting sailing among school-aged students is evident through the club’s ongoing programs for junior sailors as well as their acquisition of small boats made possible by local sponsorships.

“At the Queens Lake Sailing Club we run a junior sailing and a tri-sailing program each Saturday,” said Dave.

“Over the last few years we have extended our club through the generous sponsorship from local organisations and businesses.

“This expansion has included the purchasing of the club’s own small boats, which means we can now offer sailing experiences for beginners, without the expense of purchasing a boat.”

