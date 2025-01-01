New IV poles donated to MNC Cancer Institute



MID North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI) patients can expect a little more freedom to move after the donation of 21 new IV poles.

They are the latest contribution to cancer care in the Hastings and Macleay valleys, courtesy of the Lilli Pilli Ladies of Kempsey.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Costing $6210, the new four-hook poles will hold intravenous fluids for patients of the MNCCI in Port Macquarie and its outreach clinic at Kempsey District Hospital.

“They have many advantages over standard IV poles, particularly in settings like chemotherapy treatment rooms where patients often require multiple medications or therapies simultaneously,” MNCCI Nurse Unit Manager Nikki Rooiman said.

“The single pole with multiple hooks reduces the need for multiple poles around a patient, improving mobility and minimising trip hazards [and] helping to declutter a space that is already busy with other pieces of medical equipment.”

The Lilli Pilli Ladies have been solid supporters of palliative and cancer patients across the Hastings-Macleay region for almost a decade.

Their efforts have delivered more than $200,000 worth of vital medical equipment and patient comfort items for local healthcare services.

President Judy Saul attributed the group’s continued success to the generosity of the Macleay community.

“It’s this ongoing generosity that enables us to make meaningful contributions, like this one, to support patients and their families,” she said.