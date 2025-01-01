Letter to the Editor: Supporting older Australians



DEAR News Of The Area,

I and the other many older Australians who use Community Transport services would like to thank all staff and volunteers for their help in 2024.

Special thanks go to the beautiful Monica and her husband Terry.

They are amazing people and Monica organises all the social outings for the year which is no easy task.

We are picked up from home and delivered back home afterwards.

We have bingo, trivia and movie days, lunches, picnics and mystery lunch and shopping trips among other things.

We have people from Macksville, Bellingen up to Corindi and when we arrive we are greeted with a hug from Monica and Terry, same when we are leaving.

A lot of older Australians would never get to leave their homes without this wonderful service.

Many friendships are forged.

So, Merry Christmas to all staff, volunteers but especially to our Monica and Terry and the bus drivers and carers.

We are all looking forward to seeing what you have in store for us in 2025.

Regards,

Jan SMIDT,

Park Beach.