How to share your happy snaps and story tips with NOTA’s readers



MANY of the terrific photos that appear in the Camden Haven News Of The Area are courtesy of our readers.

From sporting and academic achievements to the work of local charities and businesses, everyone has a story to tell.



Living in such a beautiful region also means “the outdoors” constantly beckons.

Ian Haldane Smith of Laurieton is among those rising before dawn to take in the best of each day.

He shared these beautiful pics of the early morning mist over the North Haven beach pines and the sunrise from Perpendicular Point.

In addition to landscapes and pics of our wildlife, NOTA welcomes contributions of the cute and quirky and locals and holidaymakers at play.

We’ll also follow-up photos and information about issues that might need addressing.

So, keep sending in your happy (and not-so-happy) snaps to share with the community.

Just be sure to provide your name, contact details, where and when the photo was taken and a line or two explaining its significance.

Even the type of camera used can be of interest to readers.

Pics, written stories and story tips can be sent to Editor Doug Connor at media@newsofthearea.com.au, or to any one of the contributing reporters whose contact details are listed on Page 2 of the weekly paper.

And don’t forget that online versions of the Camden Haven News Of The Area, and NOTA’s other publications in the Hunter and Mid North Coast, can be found by going to the website – newsofthearea.com.au – and searching the Menu Bar for “Printed Editions”.

By Sue STEPHENSON

