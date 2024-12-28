Letter to the Editor: Pet food support available



DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS compelled to inform the community of a challenge faced by many people regarding the financial cost of keeping pets.

Recently Community at 3 was called to the home of an elderly man who was in grief because he had to put his dog of 10 years to sleep.

His dog was like a family member and his closest friend.

The decision to put his pet to sleep came a few weeks ago when he realised he could not afford to feed him anymore because of the increased costs.

So, to put him to sleep seemed his only answer at the time.

Our community may not know, but just through the door at Kew Corner Store you will find a place to donate non-perishable dog or cat food if you feel you can assist.

Because of the current economic conditions, many people are faced with this same decision.

Let’s get behind homeless and lonely people who have no family but their dog or cat.

We thank Staffan from Kew Corner Store for hosting this project.

Regards,

Theo HAZELGROVE,

Community at 3.