Husband and wife duo excel at NSW Off Road Racing Championship

NATHAN and Gaby Wills have formed a dynamic racing duo.

The husband and wife have been having a standout season in this year’s NSW Off Road Racing Championship.

The duo is coming first in their classification, with Nathan coming first in the driver standings, and Gaby first in the navigator standings.

Gaby gave her thoughts on her and Nathan’s fantastic racing season, made even more remarkable due to their inexperience in off road racing.

“It is our first time owning a race car in the field and Nathan’s first ever year driving,” she said.

“Throughout the year we have had amazing success all over NSW including several podium wins.

“We are placing first in our Class 8 trophy truck, and I am placing as first outright navigator, and Nathan is placing first in outright driver.

“It has been a shock, as he has been the underdog all year and has been turning heads.

“We have one more race for the season this weekend in Nabiac, then the State Presentation is in Raymond Terrace on 11 November.

“We have had the most fun year competing together as a family, our kids and parents come along to all the races too.

“We also have some lovely sponsors that have helped us along the way; All Diesel Equipment Sales & Service, Blast Monkey Mobile Abrasive Blasting, Design by Tiffany, and Bailey’s Excavation.”

She said the family atmosphere was a big factor in the racing couple entering the NSW Off Road Racing Championship.

“We work together and we have kids, and we wanted something we could do together outside work,” she said.

“We go camping at each round, and our parents come along and watch the kids when we race.

“We both have a strong passion for off road racing, and combined with the great family atmosphere makes it perfect for us.”

Gaby said it was an interesting dynamic being married and also being a racing partnership.

“It could help us or it could hinder us, but Nathan and I are lucky in that we have a good connection,” she said.

“We have general conversations when we race, and we will definitely do it again next year when we will share the driving.”

By Aiden BURGESS