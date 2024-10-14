International honours for Raymond Terrace league legend Olivia Higgins



RAYMOND Terrace native Olivia Higgins will make her rugby league international debut with the world champion Jillaroos in this year’s Pacific Championships series.

The Newcastle Knights hooker was rewarded for her strong performances in the NRLW competition this season with selection in a powerful Australian squad for test matches against the Papua New Guinea Orchids this Friday at Suncorp Stadium and the Kiwi Ferns on October 27 at the Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch.

Higgins was a standout forward during the Knights’ 2024 NRLW campaign after earlier making her Origin debut with the NSW Sky Blues.

The 32 year old turned in non-stop performances to help the Knights reach the semi finals and stay on track for a premiership three-peat.

But the Knights had no answer to a revved up Sydney Roosters team.

They crashed out of title contention following a 25-16 loss to the eventual NRLW champions at Allianz Stadium.

Higgins will be joined on Pacific Championships duty by former Karuah Roos warrior Shanice Parker, who will line up for the Kiwi Ferns.

The strong-running centre earned a New Zealand recall with consistent displays in the NRLW this season.

She is one of seven Newcastle players chosen to play in the international series.

Superstar fullback Tamika Upton and gun forward Yasmin Clydsdale will also represent the Jillaroos while centre Abigail Roache and second rower Laishon Albert-Jones gained selection for the Kiwi Ferns.

Former Adelaide junior lock Simone Karpani and boom eighteen year old forward Evah McEwen will make their international debuts for Samoa.

By Chris KARAS

