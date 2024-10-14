Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

OUR prestigious Lady Veterans Championship is contested over three consecutive weeks in October, come rain, hail or shine. Being spring, we’re bound to play at least one of these 9 hole rounds in terrible weather, and this year the wild winds and driving rain made play during the 2nd leg very difficult. So our Lady Vets Champions are a hardy bunch of great golfers who thoroughly deserve the honours for 2024.

Division 1 Results

Gross Winner: Denise Sainty with a 3 round total of 138; Runner Up: June Biddle with 152

Nett Winner: Robyn Keegan on 105; Runner Up Sue Kovacs on 117

Division 2 Results

Gross Winner: Di Smith with a total of 167; Runner Up: Donna Clemens on 170

Nett Winner: Dawn Gough on 115.5; Runner Up: Janet Moore on 122

Division 3 Results

Gross Winner: Pam Keegan with a total of 175; Runner Up: Pat Dodd on 177

Nett Winner: Robyn Henshaw on 116; Runner Up: Gene Prigg on 127.5

The Championship also includes the award for the best putter over the field. This year’s Putting Champion is June Biddle with a 3 round total of 43 putts, closely followed by Runner Up Robyn Keegan with 44.

Congratulations to all of our Lady Veteran winners for 2024. We look forward to seeing you collect your trophies on Presentation Day in December.

Saturday 18 Hole Stableford

Another smaller than average field today, with just 32 players teeing off on the October long weekend. In fine but windy conditions, the local ladies were joined by visitors Elizabeth Jones from Boggabri GC and Nicole Williamson from Castle Hill GC.

Results 5/10/24

A Grade: 1st Antje Basson on 37; 2nd Jackie Rees 35; 3rd Julie Hammond 34

B Grade: 1st Cheryl Rose 38 (best score of the day); 2nd Susan Muna 34; 3rd Roma Bernardin 33 C/B

Place Getters (33 C/B- 31 C/B): Carolyn Affleck, Deb Matheson, Angela Clipperton, Helen Haynes, Evelyn Potts, Gaye Gillard, Di Davis, Michelle Nelson

NTP 10th Hole: Gaye Gillard

Tuesday 18 Hole Stableford Event

The promise of rain kept the field down to 36 players today. The early starters had the better of the conditions as the rain did come down later, so some of the ladies had a soggy finish to their round. Ann Syme had the play of the day when she birdied the 10th, winning the Eagles Nest prize on her way to 1st place in A Grade. Ann’s tee shot was deadly accurate, hitting the flag and bouncing back to stop only about 45cms from the hole which left her an easy putt for birdie. Great play Ann! Helen Haynes also birdied the 11th today, with chip ins from Di Bowes on the 3rd, and Fran Henderson on the 8th.

Results for Tuesday 8/10/24

A Grade: 1st Ann Syme on 38; 2nd Helen Haynes 37; 3rd Carolyn Affleck 33

B Grade: 1st Dawn Wiggins 34 C/B; 2nd June Biddle 34; 3rd Liz Ross 33 C/B

C Grade: 1ist: Wendy Gibson 38 (best score of the day); 2nd Dianne Bott 36; 3rd Debbie Andrews 30

Place Getters (33 C/B- 32): Helena Wilton, Julie Williams, Di Bowes, Marcia Smith, Jo Collins, Carol Maher, Sue Kovacs and Shaz Carter.

NTP 10th Hole Eagles Nest: Ann Syme

NTP 5th Hole: A Grade – Helen Haynes; C Grade – Viv Ballinger

Thursday Lady Veterans 9 Hole Event

A good field of 49 ladies teed off in beautiful conditions this morning. There were a couple of outstanding shots played by 2 of our veteran players which had everyone talking in the Green Room. On the 12th hole, Pat Marr hit an amazing 80metre shot with her 5 wood, which went straight into the hole for par. Trish Campbell also excelled on the 3rd hole with a 50metre shot that went straight in. Other chip ins today were from June Biddle and Helena Wilton on the 10th, and Debbie Andrews on the 8th. Well played ladies!

Results 10/10/24

1st Sue Brownrigg -4; 2nd Elsa Jones -3; 3rd Sylvia Bolden 0 C/B; 4th Janet Olsen 0; 5th Dawn Nealon 1

NTP 3rd Hole: Trish Campbell

By Diane RUSSELL