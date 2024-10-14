Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 1 October: The Club Championship Major Singles was to commence, as per the draw there was to be 1 game played unfortunately one of the competitors had to forfeit. Social bowls played 2 games of 3 bowls Pairs 21 ends and a game of 2 bowls Triples 21 ends. The game between Dale Cameron and Bev Harrington v Dawn Jones and Judi Polak was half way through before Dawn and Judi scored a point, 16 v 1, things really didn’t improve for them from here on losing this match 24 v 9. A similar tale on the next rink Precy Swaddling and Robyn Beaumont winning by 20 shots, 30 v 10 their opponents Vicki McMillan and Bette Saillard. The Triples game was a much closer contest winners here were Carolyn Fredericks, Jean Glover and Dale Winter 19 v Lorraine Murphy, Judy MacGavock and Sandra Leisemann 16. The winners on the day winning with the highest margin were Precy and Robyn.

Social bowls played a game of Triples 12 ends winners here were Vicki McMillan, Maryanne Cuss and Carol Hayden 18 v Precy Swaddling, Dorothy Thompson and Bev Dunn 2.

Thursday 3rd October: Round 2 of the Club Championship Major Singles, 4 games played the winner is the first to reach 25 points regardless of ends bowled. Bette Saillard and Sandra Leisemann battled for 28 ends, on the 19th end Sandra was down by 12 shots 20 v 8. Bette just needed 5 points to win but Sandra wasn’t “giving in”, it took Bette another 9 ends before she reached the winning number 25 v 21. Another long match on the next rink this one lasting 30 ends, Judy MacGavock had the lead until the 25th end and then Bev Harrington took control winning 26 v 20. Jean Glover proved to be too strong an opposition for Carolyn Fredericks defeating her 25 v 10, not taking anything away from Jean’s great bowling, I have to say well done to Carolyn a newer bowler for having a go at this Championship, bowling at this level is a good learning curve. A big win to Robyn Beaumont v Lynda Richards, Robyn claiming victory on the 20th end 27 v 9. Social bowls played, a game of Triples 12 ends winners here were Vicki McMillan, Maryanne Cuss and Carol Hayden 18 v Precy Swaddling, Dorothy Thompson and Bev Dunn 2.

Tuesday 8th October: No social bowls played; Semi Final of the Major Singles contested. The game between Bette Saillard and Bev Harington went for 24 ends the score was close on the 11th end Bette 11 v Bev 9, the next 5 ends belonged to Bette she added 9 points to her tally, 20 v 9 but Bev made a comeback on the 22nd end just a 3 shot different, 21 v 18. Bette won the next 2 ends and slotted herself into the final winning by 7 shots 25 v 18. A convincing win for Robyn Beaumont v Jean Glover 25 v 4.

Thursday 10th October: Social bowls played 2 games of 3 bowls Triples 12 ends results as follows Deb Gardner (Swinger Lead), Maynie Roberts and Judy MacGavock 10 v Deb, Carolyn Fredericks and Jean Glover 8. Dorothy Thompson, Christine Fossey and Judi Polak 16 v Precy Swaddling, Kris MacDonald and Kathie Rimmer 6. The winners winning with the lowest score were Deb, Maynie and Judy.

The final of The Major Singles was a great game of bowls to watch Robyn Beaumont v Bette Saillard, Robyn held the lead from start to finish although for the first 11 ends it was just a narrow lead the score here 11 v 8, Robyn won the next 4 ends gaining 9 points 21 v 8 eventually winning on the 19th end 25 v 12. Congratulations to Robyn now winning the Major Singles Championship for the 5th time and also congratulations to Bette for bowling through to the final. Following the Final all members enjoyed lunch a double celebration Post Pennant/Major Singles Final.

By Lynda RICHARDS