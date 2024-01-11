Investigation underway after alleged ram raid on Hawks Nest tobacconist



CRIME came to Hawks Nest while many prepared to ring in the New Year, as an apparent burglary was perpetrated upon the recently-opened tobacco shop early on Sunday 31 December.

The case is an ongoing investigation, and police are appealing for public assistance after the business was broken into just before 4:30 am on 31 December.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Officers from the Port Stephens/Hunter District were called to the tobacco shop at 49 Booner Street,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

“Police were informed by witnesses that two men gained access to the store before taking tobacco, and unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM.

“The two men were seen getting into a silver Toyota Prado that had been previously stolen from a home in Karuah.”

The large, full-window yellow covering upon the tobacco store’s front happened to contain much of the glass during the initial assault, most likely hampering the perpetrators’ attempts to lift bulkier items from the store.

While official sources are not at liberty to comment on the motives behind the break-in, the circumstances are reminiscent of a spate of organised-crime related tobacco-shop attacks carried out in Victoria late last year.

As part of the Federal Budget announcements in May 2023, the Albanese Labor Government announced that the excise on tobacco products would be increased by five percent a year over the next three years, providing a $3.3 billion boost.

According to the Australian Financial Review, this will increase the cost of a packet of 25 cigarettes to almost $50, meaning there is even bigger money in the tobacco trade than ever before, especially at the retail front if smokers pay in cash.

Port Stephens/Hunter District Police are seeking any witnesses to come forward, and they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously over the phone on 1800 333 000, via https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/, or by simply searching ‘Crimestoppers’.

By Thomas O’KEEFE