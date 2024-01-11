Pindimar Carols event enjoyed by all



PINDIMAR residents and guests enjoyed a special evening carols event on Christmas Eve Eve, with a special visitor arriving halfway through the show.

Led by local Doug Gillespie and his muso friends, everyone enjoyed a refreshing afternoon of carols and live music, under the historic pine tree, and the watchful eye of the ospreys that have taken residence at the top.



The ‘BYO everything’ event fuelled a peaceful atmosphere on South Pindimar Reserve, perfectly located along the shoreline, looking out across Port Stephens, and augmented by a raft of raffle prizes drawn.

Kids took turns decorating the newer, smaller pine tree near the pergola, until Santa Claus was chauffeured in on his special electric sleigh-cart; his reindeer and sleigh parked at the nearby RFS station.

Santa held an audience with all the kids, seated upon the newly-built Tea Gardens Men’s Shed Sleigh, which has been expressly made available for such community events.

“We are really thankful to be able to borrow the Men’s Shed Sleigh,” Vivien Panhuber, President of the Pindimar-Bundabah Community Association (PBCA), told NOTA.

“Santa spoke to about 50 kids, and we nearly ran out of lollies to give them, luckily Santa’s Helpers at the Rural Fire Service had a reserve supply.

“Many present said it was the best in years, and we will aim to have more kids’ activities next year,” Ms Panhuber added.

The iconic pine tree, which has seen a lot over the years, acting as a navigational marker and even being struck by lightning, will be the focus of some PBCA efforts in 2024.

“We are getting recycled seats put in on the empty slabs sometime this year, and there are plans to set up a garden around the tree, too,” Ms Panhuber explained.

“An arborist has been consulted, who said that the tree is recovering nicely since the lightning strike.”

The resident osprey saw fit to send off some revellers at the end of the afternoon with a few ‘presents’ of its own, too.

By Thomas O’KEEFE