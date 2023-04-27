Japanese Children’s Day celebrations come to Botanic Gardens

THE Japanese Children’s Day Festival returns to the Coffs Harbour Botanic Gardens on May 7 from 9am to 3pm.

The festival has run for many years in Coffs Harbour as an integral part of the ‘sister city’ relationship with the city of Sasebo in Japan.



Held on the oval alongside the sensational Japanese gardens, it is always a wonderful spectacle for children and families to experience the vibrancy of Japanese culture, try the delicious food and be part of the games and festivities.

“This year we have the world-famous Byron Taiko Drummers and performers, and our local Diamond Martial Arts academy doing the impossible, breaking bricks and blocks with their bare hands,” organiser John Vickars said.

“Troppo Bob, a magician and balloon artist extraordinaire and Mr LJ Hooker Bear will be entertaining and amusing the children, and a few new surprises.

“Showtime Castles will be providing Takeshi’s Castle and an obstacle course, the biggest inflatable slide on the Mid North Coast and a miniature jumping castle for the little guys.”

Also on offer is the chance to try kite making, plus calligraphy stalls, anime comics and a koi fish display, while the koinobori kite flags will be flying all day.

“Make and decorate your own kite, you can even get your name on it in Kanji letters.”

At midday, all children who wish to attend in Japanese or anime costume are invited to take part in a costume parade around the arena.

The Wholechild Early Learning Centre is running a traditional watermelon smashing competition and some very creative face painting.

Entry is by gold coin donation per person.

For more Information contact John Vickars on 0428 380 201.