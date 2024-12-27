Justice Health Safeguards program expands to Coffs Harbour



A SPECIALISED mental health service for young people at risk of entering the criminal justice system is being expanded to Coffs Harbour.

The Justice Health NSW Safeguards Service will establish dedicated regional hubs to help vulnerable young people access on-site care in Dubbo, Wagga Wagga, Lismore, Coffs Harbour and Newcastle.



The program currently provides mental health assessment and treatment for at-risk youth in the Sydney metropolitan area, while young people in the regions typically rely on telehealth clinics for psychiatry support.

The expanded service will provide young people aged up to 17 years and their families with direct access to a range of health services including psychiatry, social work, occupational therapy, psychology and Aboriginal mental health care.

The regional hubs will build on the successful metropolitan service, which has received more than 150 referrals during its 14 months of operation.

From these, more than 100 young people have been provided with mental health support, and many were connected to other community-based health services for ongoing care.

Minister for Mental Health and Youth Rose Jackson said, “The expansion of Justice Health’s Safeguards service to Dubbo, Lismore, Wagga Wagga, Coffs Harbour and Newcastle acknowledges that vulnerable young people in the regions typically face obstacles in accessing specialised, wraparound care.

“This innovative program doesn’t only work to address the serious mental health challenges faced by some young people – it also provides interventions that can prevent future encounters with the justice system.”

Justice Health NSW Chief Executive Wendy Hoey said the expansion will help more young people stay out of the criminal justice system.

“It will support their family and community connections and encourage them to engage with health services where they live.

“This service allows us to intervene early to reduce the number of young people facing court and ensure they get the right care at the right time.

“We look forward to working with key stakeholders and the community to extend this important service into regional NSW and to support more vulnerable people get the care they deserve.”