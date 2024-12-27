Marine Rescue Volunteers honoured for 2020 rescue off Nambucca Heads



MARINE Rescue Trial Bay volunteers involved in a lifesaving rescue of two men in August 2020 have been awarded Commissioner’s Citations.

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said the rapid response by Watch Officer Jennifer Edser and the volunteer crew of Coxswain Peter Holyfield, Ronald Young, Robert Hose, and David Meani on board Trial Bay 30 saved the men’s lives.



“This group of volunteers from Marine Rescue Trial Bay were deployed to assist the multi-agency search on the morning of 5 August 2020 after two fishermen found themselves in waters about six nautical miles off Nambucca Heads when the hull of their runabout split and sank.

“The crew on board Trial Bay 30 located the two men and retrieved them from the ocean a couple of kilometres from where they had made the distress call.

“The fishermen were returned to shore by Trial Bay 30 before both were taken to hospital by NSW Ambulance.

“The professionalism and teamwork displayed by the vessel crew and the watch officer in the radio room resulted in a positive outcome.

“Marine Rescue NSW volunteers train for these scenarios, and on this day their skills saved two men’s lives.

“I thank all five volunteers involved in this successful search and rescue mission for their dedication to saving lives on the water,” Commissioner Barrell said.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.

