Karuah Progress Association launches town website



KARUAH has launched its much-anticipated town website, Karuah.org, going live and functional as of Saturday 20 July.

An initiative encouraged by the Karuah Progress Association (KPA), the town website is a strong, modern attempt to centralise useful current, and historical, information about the town, to facilitate engagement within and with visitors.



“Although our site is brand new and may not appear at the top of Google search results just yet, it won’t be long before Karuah.org becomes a top search result,” Marion Brown, KPA Secretary, told NOTA.

“The website contains a business directory, which is designed to promote local businesses, making it easier for community members and visitors to find and support the services they need, and allowing our locals to gain increased visibility and the opportunity to connect with a broader audience.”

The site also features an events page, soon to be populated with all kinds of Karuah-based goings-on, and a community page, described as “your one-stop resource for discovering local groups, services, and facilities in the Karuah area… connecting you with everything from sporting clubs and social groups to schools and community services”.

Karuah Progress Association has given great focus to the content and localisation of the site, even running the recent, locally publicised ‘town logo’ competition to help furnish both the site and the township with a stronger sense of identity.

The KPA also received a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR), covered in previous NOTA articles, which has allowed them to hire a Newcastle-based professional web designer, Jezweb Design, to efficiently produce the town website.

Management of the site and updates will be mitigated by Karuah Progress Association, which will train several members in the updating and editing processes.

The web developer will also assist in training members and if/when required, can also support in maintenance and updates, with all costs to be managed by the Karuah Progress Association.

Community and business interests are welcome to visit the site or contact the KPA about registering their service, and help the site grow as quickly as possible.

By Thomas O’KEEFE