New shade sail installed over Wade Park playground in Bulahdelah



THE playground at Wade Park in Bulahdelah has a new addition for the summer thanks to a donation from a developer.

As part of a deal for a new service centre the developer was required to donate $50,000 to MidCoast Council for use in upgrading local facilities.



The Council then formed a committee to work out the best way to spend the money.

“The project that was chosen was a shade sail over playground equipment in Wade Park,” committee member Dale Bradshaw said.

“The shade sail was important to make the use of the outdoor equipment safer for children with the prevalence of skin cancer in Australia.”

The Council went to tender for a company to carry out the work and six weeks ago the poles for the shade sail were installed.

There was some delay due to rain but the work has now been completed, with the sail being erected by Shade Structures last week.

By John GLEESON