Keep up the good work logging protestors Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 7, 2023 DEAR News Of The Area, I write regarding the logging at Orara East State Forest and what a shameful farce it has been. It looks like it has been clear felled. I don’t know how many logs were removed, but I doubt the income received from the logs would cover the cost of labour, fuel and machinery used. And the vegetation left will be a fire hazard in the coming months. I shudder to think how many birds and animals have been killed or displaced by this disgraceful action. And I take my hat off to the koala-suited protesters and the knitting Nana’s. When I retire I may pick up my crochet hook and join them. Keep up the good work. Regards, H. LAMBERT, Nana Glen.