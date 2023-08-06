Keep up the good work logging protestors

DEAR News Of The Area,



I write regarding the logging at Orara East State Forest and what a shameful farce it has been.

It looks like it has been clear felled.

I don’t know how many logs were removed, but I doubt the income received from the logs would cover the cost of labour, fuel and machinery used.

And the vegetation left will be a fire hazard in the coming months.

I shudder to think how many birds and animals have been killed or displaced by this disgraceful action.

And I take my hat off to the koala-suited protesters and the knitting Nana’s.

When I retire I may pick up my crochet hook and join them.

Keep up the good work.

Regards,

H. LAMBERT,

Nana Glen.