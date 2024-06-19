Kew Bowling Club



THE first round of the Club Championship Mixed Pairs was played in blustery conditions, making it extremely challenging for all bowlers.

Round 2 will be played next Sunday.

Round 1 results were:

– J.Wellard/S.Wellard def. L.Stuttard/T.Miles 32-10

– S.Hardwicke/W.Thrussell def. B.Andrews/I.Poole 23-14

– W.Isaac/B.Isaac def. A.Smith/J.Smith 30-10

– C.Cheers/G.Cheers def. C.Thompson/K.Thompson 20-19

In Wednesday Social Bowls the winners were Dave Adamson, Peter Dugay and Rob Tucker.

The Runners Up were Jeff Nichols, John Jarvis and Keith Collins.

Voucher winners were Steve McGregor, Darren Darcy, Dave Harvey and Keith Collins.

Steve McGregor had all three of his tickets drawn, but kindly threw two back.

In the Friday Jackpot Triples, the jackpot was finally successfully awarded, with Frank Raczka, Jeff Dixon and Rod Quirk grabbing the big prize.

News spread quickly to Marg Quirk, to ensure Rod shared his winnings.

Voucher Winners were Steve McGregor, Daryle Barr, Andrew Richards and Bill O’Donnell.

The Kew Ladies wished to thank KMBC for their donation to the Cancel Council Biggest Morning Tea held by the Ladies.

It is with a heavy heart that we advise the passing of our fellow bowler and more importantly our great friend, Eddie McPhee.

We are all saddened and in shock of this tragic news.

Our condolences go out to Michelle and family at this difficult time.

Eddie was one of those larger than life characters and will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him (per Peter Laing).

Upcoming Events includes the Monday Monthly Pairs on 1st July, the Classic Fours on 6-7th July.

The Flag Raising of the State Pennant will be held on 19th July, commencing at 11:30.

There is a sheet in the club house where you can add your name for this event ($20pp incl lunch).

Bowls this week include Wednesday Social starting at 12:30 (names in by 11:30), and Saturday Cashpot Triples, names in by 11.30 for a 12.30 start mufti dress.

By Andrew RICHARDS