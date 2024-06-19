Roosters and Ghosts win in Round 8 of Group 2



NAMBUCCA Roosters and the Grafton Ghosts have both won at home during the latest round of the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season.

Nambucca Roosters continue to set the benchmark this season, remaining undefeated with a 22-20 win at home against the South Grafton Rebels.

The win was their seventh in a row to start the season, and sees them sit five points clear at the top of the ladder.

The Grafton Ghosts had a 20-10 win at home against the Macksville Sea Eagles, which saw them move one point outside the top four.

Macksville Sea Eagles host the Roosters this Sunday afternoon.

The Sea Eagles reserves smashed the Grafton Ghosts 62-6 to maintain their undefeated start to the season.

Coffs Harbour Comets also continued their unbeaten start to the season, accounting for the Sawtell Panthers 24-18.

Nambucca Roosters reserves won at home 28-10 against the South Grafton Rebels.

Coffs Harbour Comets Under 18s had a 20-8 win against the Sawtell Panthers.

South Grafton Rebels moved into second spot on the ladder with a 26-16 win against the Nambucca Roosters.

Grafton Ghosts and Macksville Sea Eagles shared the points in an 18-18 draw.

Macksville Sea Eagles Women’s Tackle team consolidated second spot on the ladder after a 10-8 win against the Grafton Ghosts, and South Grafton Rebels had a 14-10 win against the Nambucca Roosters.

