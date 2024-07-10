Labor launch Port Stephens council election campaign



LABOR has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming council elections, with a campaign launch held on Saturday 29 June.

As previously reported in News Of The Area, the Labor group is being led by current Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson, who will look to secure the position of Mayor in September.



Joining Ms Anderson to contest another term on council are Cr Jason Wells in Central Ward, and Cr Giacomo Arnott and Cr Peter Francis in West Ward.

“The campaign to continue to grow trust, decency, and respect in Port Stephens Council and for the people of Port Stephens continues,” Cr Anderson said.

Running second on the Labor ticket in East Ward is long-time community advocate Rosalyn Armstrong.

Local hairdresser Mackenzie Goring and ex-finance professional Sharon Smart will run third and fourth on the ticket respectively.

In Central Ward, Jason Wells will be first on the Labor ticket, followed by community advocate Kelly Hammond and former teacher Beverly Rabbitt.

In West Ward, Cr Giacomo Arnott will run first on the ticket, with Cr Peter Francis second and Raymond Terrace local Sue Sneesby third.

Running fourth is Fern Bay’s Lea Harris, while local lawyer David Jones rounds out the ticket.