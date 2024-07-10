Port Stephens tourism itinerary created for blind and low-vision travellers



SENSORY Tourism Australia has worked with local tour businesses across Port Stephens to develop an engaging local tourism itinerary for blind and low-vision travellers.

Destination Port Stephens says the itinerary “generates excitement, creates repeat visitation, and improves confidence in local businesses to embrace inclusive tourism”.



Sensory Tourism Australia Director and co-founder Kellie Hayes said, “Destination Port Stephens has been instrumental in connecting us with local tour operators and helping us develop sensory journeys that showcase the region beyond sight.

“Our first group of blind and low-vision travellers from Sydney will visit for four days.

“This initial trip focuses on highlighting the evolving wildlife experiences in Port Stephens.

“We selected our accommodation immersed amongst the eucalyptus trees at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary.

“We are really excited to introduce our travellers to this award-winning facility and listen out for the koalas moving around at night.”

Mel Turner, Industry Engagement Manager at Destination Port Stephens, said many local tourism operators want to improve their accessibility and inclusivity but don’t know where to begin.

“Others have invested substantially in their businesses and are keen to showcase their venue,” Ms Turner said.

“Wherever a venue or attraction is on its accessible tourism journey, it’s great to have organisations like Sensory Tourism Australia available to do business with our members.”

Other sensory attractions on the itinerary for this inaugural visit are a guided walk at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, a visit to Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters, and a ranger guide walk at Oakvale Wildlife Park with animal interpretation and personal experiences.

On 15 August 2024,Sensory Tourism Australia will run a workshop for Destination Port Stephen members.