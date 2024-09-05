Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders juniors claim Grand Final victories



HISTORY was made on Friday 30 August when the Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Raiders Under 14s League Tag team achieved a 10-4 victory over the Port Breakers (Navy) in their competition Grand Final.

The girls became the first Raiders league tag team ever to claim the season’s ultimate prize.

Despite defeat earlier in the season to the Breakers, the Raiders were determined to rewrite the narrative.

The Breakers struck early with a try, but the Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills girls remained composed and seized scoring opportunities late in the second half.

The Raiders’ first try came off the quick foot speed of Ayla Green, who drove through the middle to break down the Breakers defensive line.

Nadia Bligh was next to score, planting the ball beneath the posts after a rapid runaway down the sideline.

Jayla Jolley converted the try to extend the Raiders’ lead.

Bligh, whose exceptional performance did not go unnoticed, was named Player of the Final.

Amanda Butler said the coaching group – which includes Dylan Clark (coach) and Ryan Barker (first aid) – was “filled with pride”.

“This team was very new to the game with six debutantes and the rest of the team only in their second year of playing,” Butler told NOTA.

“Their commitment to training and fitness every week is to be commended and this shone through every game.

“We just got better and better.”

The Under 14s team consisted of Grace Broderick, Jayla Jolley, Eva Butler (Vice Captain), Ayla Green, Finlay Goodear, Breanna Butt, Nadia Bligh, Skylah Higgins, Stella Pickering, Ila Barker (Captain), Lilli Ireland, Amaya Barker, Zahli Allport and Annabelle Wickham.

The celebrations didn’t end there for the Raiders however.

The Under 13s boys also got their hands on some silverware, dominating the Wingham Tigers 34-4 to claim victory in their Tier 2 Grand Final.

Michael Nixon, Michael Moore and Peter O’Callaghan from the team’s coaching group said the boys “rose to the occasion” against a side they had fallen short against twice this season.

The win was sealed by a fantastic four-try effort from captain Darby Moore and a Man of the Match performance from fullback Jikyha Dungay Vitnell.

The Raiders Under 15s boys also joined the winner’s circle, clinching a 12-6 victory over the Forster Tuncurry Hawks in their Tier 2 Grand Final.

Unfortunately the Raiders Under 14s boys team could not get across the line in their Tier 2 grand final match, with the in-form Taree Red Rovers proving too strong on the day.

By Kim AMBROSE

