Macksville Country Club Golf



A BIG week of golf culminated in the Allan Clarke sponsored Ambrose event that drew over seventy players.

No surprise that Allan’s year in year out consistent good golf saw him in the winning team with playing partners Mick Manning and Dale Brunsdon.

Runners up only about point one of a point behind were three generations of the Fortescue family: Jordan, Brad and John.

Nearest the pins were Ray Gennet, Gary Clarke and Rod Curtis.

Jordan Welsh had the longest drive with Gary Urquhart in (B) and Murray Smith in C grade.

The ladies again played the Mid Week Competition to allow 50 Veteran golfers from local clubs to use the course on Tuesday.

In the Mid Week Competition Ron McDonald finished in front with Brad Fortescue runner up and Ali Cunneen 2nd runner up.

Another good field in the Chook Run resulted in Roy Rudner playing some of his best golf to win with Graham Vincent runner up.

By Max TURNER