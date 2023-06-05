Landmark units on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

DISCOVER the exquisite charm of the Landmark units, all recently renovated and offering a combination of modern elegance, breathtaking views and an array of resort amenities – perfect for a weekend getaway or a steady investment opportunity.

Nelson Bay Real Estate has a variety of one and two bedroom apartments available for sale in the Landmark Resort Nelson Bay, prices ranging from $379,000 to $415,000.

The Landmark Resort is situated in the heart of Nelson Bay.

Take a stroll and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere, with an abundance of renowned restaurants and the bustling marina just moments away.

Experience the essence of seaside relaxation at its finest.

The units present a haven of leisure and relaxation, offering a sparkling pool to cool off during warm summer days.

Rejuvenate your senses with a revitalizing session in the steam room, or challenge friends and family to a friendly game in the games room.

This exclusive resort ensures that your every desire is met.

Representing a sound investment opportunity with its prime location, impeccable amenities, and stunning features, these apartments offer a potential for steady returns, making it a wise choice for those seeking both pleasure and financial growth.

Self-manage or utilize the excellent on-site management team, who look after everything for you, the property is managed safely in their hands.

Don’t miss the chance to own your very own slice of paradise!

Whether you’re searching for a weekend retreat or a savvy investment, these units at the Landmark Resort are your gateway to an elevated coastal holiday experience.

Contact Nelsom Bay Real Estate at sales@nelsonbayrealestate.com.au or 02 4981 2655

now to book your private viewing.