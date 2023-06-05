Raymond Terrace Roosters forward Beau Hill earns NSW Country Under 16s representative jumper

RAYMOND Terrace youngster Beau Hill experienced the thrill of his sporting life last month when he ran onto Sydney’s Jubilee Oval with NSW Country team mates for the Under 16s rugby league challenge against City.

The power running forward produced a tireless performance in Country’s 30-0 loss to a white-hot City outfit but has returned home a more polished footballer after earning his major representative spurs.

Lining up against the best young City talent was a huge fillip for Hill, who is a promising back rower, prop or lock forward from the Raymond Terrace Roosters junior ranks.

Club President Craig Langdon told News Of The Area that the emergence of top Roosters prospects like Under 16 Division 1 skipper Hill, second rower Charles Barnes and NSW Combined Catholic Colleges Under 15 representative half back Charlie Jones was a testament of the club’s thriving Development Program.

“They are just three of the elite juniors coming through our ranks at present with bright futures in the game,” enthused Langdon.

“All are products of our Advanced Player Development scheme that is reaping dividends in the Newcastle Maitland Regional Junior League competition,” he said.

“Beau is a talented forward and leader that forced his way into the NSW Country squad with strong performances in his age group,” Langdon added.

Hill caught the eye of Country selectors with his versatility as a forward and natural ball skills while representing the Newcastle Knights in the NSWRL Harold Matthews Cup competition.

The Roosters are also proud of the fact that nine of their local juniors have made impressive debuts this season for the Northern Hawks in the Newcastle Rugby League’s Denton Engineering Cup series.

They include dashing fullback Cody Handcock, centres Kiah Cooper and Dean Langdon, skilful lock Brandon Thompson, hooker Jack Langdon, second rowers Aaron Brydon and Kurt Langdon and teak-tough props Lachlan Williams and Caleb Langdon.

By Chris KARAS