Laurieton Stingrays snap up Cuban Piper for 2025 season

THE Laurieton Hotel Stingrays have announced the signing of Cuban Piper for the 2025 season.

Piper, 23, has made a name for himself in local rugby league circles with impressive performances for the Port City Breakers and Port Macquarie Sharks.

His track record includes playing and winning six grand finals, the first three of which were achieved alongside his father, Chris Piper.

Piper has also shone in both the Koori Knockout and the Queensland Cup.

Joining the ‘Rays’ in 2025, Piper cited a desire for change and an opportunity to mentor and inspire the next generation as his motivation.

“I felt the switch to the Rays would not only benefit my play but it would also provide me with a chance to give back to the game,” Piper said.

“The [Camden Haven] Eagles have a lot of juniors coming up and I want to be able to pass on my experiences and to share advice I was given.”

“Last year I played one game with the Stingrays and during that game I saw a lot.

“I loved how community based the club is, it has such a good feel.

“Once they approached me about joining them I couldn’t knock them back – everyone has just been so welcoming.”

Stingrays President Jarryd “Kiwi” Gaskin described Piper as a “valuable asset to the club”.

“I’m pretty stoked that Cubes is coming to play with the Stingrays,” he said.

“I’ve watched Cuban over the years.

“He is a talented football player with a wealth of skills.

“I definitely hold him in high regard.”

By Kim AMBROSE