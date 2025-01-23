Letter to the Editor: Supporting our Co-op



DEAR News Of The Area,

LIKE so many we are saddened by the current loss of our Co-op.

Whilst Community at 3 is a charity to support the homeless and lonely, we have been so grateful for our Co-op.

The excellent meals provided to our people who visit and the general support has been amazing over the years with encouragement for the homeless and lonely, not to forget the beautiful location where people could buy their food and appreciate the surroundings.

For those who needed a little extra, the water was a great help.

We at Community at 3 encourage our community to get behind the events that have been planned to get this amazing facility restored ASAP.

We stand ready to support in whatever way we can and thank the owners and staff for their incredible contribution made over many years.

Regards,

Theo HAZELGROVE,

Community at 3.