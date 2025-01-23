Letter to the Editor: Nuclear support oxymoronic

DEAR News Of The Area,

I FIND it interesting that the pro-nuclear lobby, like yourself, continue to periodically and repeatedly spruik their wares regarding “clean, safe nuclear power” whilst giving wind turbines a drubbing without application of factual information.

As the phrase goes, often attributed to Mark Twain, “Lies, damned lies, and statistics”.

It is a phrase that describes how statistics can be used to support weak arguments or to mislead people.

It’s often used to cast doubt on statistics that someone doesn’t agree with.

Let’s begin with “clean, safe nuclear power”.

Clean – adverb – so as to be free from dirt, marks, or unwanted matter.

Safe – adjective – used to refer to things that do not involve any risk.

Like radioactive waste for example, the mention of which was omitted Mr Murray’s opinion piece, probably for costing reasons, given its longevity.

Free from or producing relatively little radioactive contamination? LOL.

Not so with wind turbines and the creation of significant waste by them.

I guess My Murray has not “surfed the net” and read up on efforts being undertaken to recycle or repurpose turbine blades and other components without that radioactive glow, which will last for a very long time.

As to the “pristine marine ecosystems”, maybe you would be so kind to show me more than one in and around the environs of Port Stephens.

The Mesopelagic Zone (Google it) off shore from Hawks Nest?

Also referred to as the Twilight Zone, like the dissertation of your opinion, as published.

Regards,

Mervyn MCCONNOCHIE,

Karuah.