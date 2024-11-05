Lest We Forget: David Rupert Johns



THIS story is part of a series about military veterans laid to rest at Dungog General Cemetery by Dungog RSL sub-Branch Vice-President Martin Holmes.

29299 BDR David Rupert Johns – WW1 (AIF)



DAVID was born in Dungog in 1896 to parents Isaac and Elizabeth Johns.

In January 1916, at age 19 years, he enlisted in the Militia and served with the 14th Infantry Militia before volunteering for service in the AIF.

He was enlisted in the AIF on 15 June, joining the 117th Howitzer Battery.

On 30 September he embarked for England, arriving in Plymouth on 19 November.

On 9 January 1917, David was at Etaples (France) and joined the 2nd Division Artillery.

On 13 May he was transferred to the 5th Field Artillery Brigade where he remained for the remainder of the war. He fought in the Battles of Bullecourt, Messines, Menin Road, Broodseinde and Passchendaele before being gassed by enemy shelling on 18 October.

He was evacuated back to 54th General Hospital then to England on 31 October, where he spent five weeks recovering.

On 7 February 1918, he rejoined the 5th Field Artillery Brigade in France.

Throughout 1918 his unit fought in the Battles of the Somme, Amiens, Bapaume (including Mont St Quentin) and finally the breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line.

He was wounded again on 6 October with a gunshot wound to the chin and evacuated to the 5th General Hospital at Rouen (France).

The Armistice was signed on 11 November and David rejoined his unit on 2 December.

He was promoted from Gunner to Bombardier in January 1919 while in France.

On 4 June he arrived back in Australia and was discharged from the AIF on 29 August.

Due his war injuries David was to become a totally and permanently incapacitated (TPI) pensioner.

David returned to Dungog after the war to reside with his parents and resume his work as a clerk.

In the 1930s he moved to Sydney where he remained until his early death, caused by his war injuries, on 30 December 1948.

He was buried in the Dungog General Cemetery (Anglican Section) in the same plot as his father, brother and sister.

As a returned soldier from WW1 his headstone was erected by the Office of Australian War Graves and is of white marble.

David was issued the British War Medal 1914-20 and the Victory Medal.

David is recorded on the Dungog and District Honour Roll 1914-18, which is hung in the Dungog RSL Memorial Club foyer.

By Martin HOLMES CSM

