Stewart named Rotary NSW Police Officer of the Year



SENIOR Constable Alison Stewart from Port Stephens Hunter Police District is this year’s Rotary NSW Police Officer of the Year.

The NSW Police Officer of the Year awards is a joint initiative by Rotary Clubs of NSW and the NSW Police Force each year, to recognise professional excellence and dedication to service by officers and civilian staff.



The awards were announced at a gala dinner at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney on Friday 1 November.

Judges deemed Snr Cst Stewart worthy of the overall award due to her extensive charity work with Backpack Venture, her long 36-year career as a regional police officer and her work with youth in her local community.

The command’s submission described how Snr Cst Stewart helped set up the Backpack Venture charity, an organisation focused on providing food and goods to children across the Hunter and Western NSW.

During the 2022 Lismore floods Snr Cst Stewart distributed backpacks full of goods to children impacted by the disaster, helping to bring some relief to the devastated community.

Throughout Snr Cst Stewart’s 36-year career she has made an impact in multiple communities across NSW through her work and engagement with youth, local government and community partners.

NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb APM commended the work of Snr Cst Stewart, which she said embodies the core values of the NSW Police Force.

“Being a police officer is one of the most significant and important jobs anyone can do for their community,” said Commissioner Webb.

“Senior Constable Stewart’s exceptional dedication as a police officer, even beyond her operational duties, has not only exceeded the high standards of the NSW Police but has also earned her the respect and admiration of her command, colleagues, and the entire organisation.”

Commissioner Webb congratulated Snr Cst Stewart for also being named the Regional NSW Field Operations Officer of the Year.