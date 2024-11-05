A close shave for Kylee and Emme as they raise funds for leukaemia research



EVERY year thousands of Australians shave, cut or colour their hair to raise money towards the goal of zero lives being lost to blood cancer by 2035.

This month two Gloucester women will be shaving their heads with the aim of raising $2,500 for the World’s Greatest Shave, a fundraising activity of the Leukaemia Foundation.



“Blood cancer is Australia’s hidden cancer crisis,” the Foundation’s website states.

“There are 140,000 families facing blood cancer right now. And it takes the lives of 16 Australians every day.”

Kylee Fitzgerald and Emme Hoggett, now in their 20s, have been close friends since school.

The fundraiser will take place at the Gloucester Bowling Club on 10 November from 2:30pm.

For $10 guests will be able to join in an afternoon of trivia and fun, concluding with both women receiving a number-one head shave.

Guests will also be able to bid for the opportunity of wielding the shaver.

Kylee, who lost her mother to cancer when she was twelve, regularly donates hair to organisations such as Wigs for Kids.

“My Mum had chemotherapy and as a result lost all her hair, and I still remember how excited and happy she was when she got a wig,” Kylee said.

“She is the motivator behind why I continuously shave and donate my hair.

“I have donated my hair five times to make wigs since her passing and decided to brave the shave to further raise money, and to bring the cause of donating hair to people’s attention.”

Kylee said she has seen firsthand how devastating hair loss can be for those facing sickness and treatments.

I wanted to help them by donating my hair,” she said.

“I hope our hair brings others as much joy as we both get from doing the shave.”

Emme told NOTA that Kylee is her “biggest inspiration”.

“Her bravery to support others, and the bravery of so many people who involuntarily have to lose their hair whilst they undergo chemotherapy treatment, is incredible,” she said.

Tickets are for sale at Gloucester Pharmacy.

By John WATTS

