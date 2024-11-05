The changing face of Gloucester Rotary



JESS Kernahan, 20, is one of a new breed of young female Rotarians in Gloucester.

Born and bred locally, Jess is currently studying rural science at university.



She joined Rotaract, the youth arm of Rotary, when she was 15.

After signing up recently for full membership, she became the Gloucester Rotary Club’s youngest member.

“This is a friendly club and I regard it as my second family,” Jess said.

“I love being involved in community activities such as raising money for charity.”

For over 80 years from its beginnings in 1905, Rotary was solely the domain of men.

In 1989, despite some strong objections, women were allowed to join.

Even then the vast majority of members continued to be male, and until recently the same was true of the local club.

Like many other organisations, Gloucester Rotary also had an ageing membership.

Kylee Fitzgerald, 25, joined Gloucester Rotary in September this year after completing her university degree.

She now works as a teacher at St Joseph’s Primary School.

“In 2018 I was sponsored by Gloucester Rotary to attend one of its youth leadership courses and was inspired to join Rotary after I finished uni,” said Kylee.

“Also, my Japanese grandfather was a keen Rotarian.

“I really enjoy the social aspect of the club and feel appreciated by the other members.”

Two other young female members are 24-year-olds Taylah Eyre-Huges and Jess Anniwell.

“I’m honoured to be part of such an amazing club,” said Taylah.

“What Rotary does in Gloucester makes a difference, and my contribution is valued.”

“I joined Rotary so I could give back to my community and I feel that the older members are happy to listen to my ideas,” added Jess.

It was the younger women of the club who were the driving force behind the recent Mental Health Relay and Colour Run which raised $12,000 for Beyond Blue.

Long-standing member Grahame Stelzer is delighted with the changing face of the club.

“These young women will help ensure the continuation of Rotary and they bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the club. We welcome the change,” said Grahame.

Women now make up 44 percent of the Gloucester Rotary Club.

By John WATTS