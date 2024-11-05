Rising Port Stephens athletes open new season with seven club records



PORT Stephens Athletics Club (PSAC) prides itself on family, fun and fitness and athletes striving to improve their own personal best achievements.

With just under 200 registrations plus the acquisition of a new $18,000 timing gates system, the club has launched the 2024-25 season in a blaze of glory.

Nine of Port Stephens’ talented young athletes have set an incredible seven new club records within the first month of the current inter club competition series.

Brynne Dagwell (girls javelin), Royal Turner-Bryans (boys shot put) and Hunter Travers (boys 100m and 200m) broke club records in the 12-years division; Anna Taylor-Anderson (girls 90m hurdles) and Eva Hanrahan (girls javelin) in the 14-years category; Oscar Whitten (boys 90m hurdles) in the 13-years division; Brayden Weine (boys 80m hurdles) in the 11-years division and both Joy Schneider (girls long jump) and Landen Weine (boys 200m) in the 9-years category.

Port Stephens Athletics Club president Michelle Chan, who has served on the executive committee since 2021, told News Of The Area that the increased registration numbers this season and record-breaking feats were a “massive boon” for the established sporting organisation.

“As a devoted official I have witnessed our club numbers continuing to increase annually.

“We’ve had a strong start to the season and it’s fantastic to see this growth with a lot of returning and new members, including the introduction of a social Masters competition for those aged over 35 this year.”

This season the ages of PSAC athletes range from three-year-olds to 70-year-olds which is unique for any sporting club in the area.

“The acquisition of a new timing gates system has given our members and volunteers a much easier, efficient and positive experience to run races.

“This was achieved through strong community support for our major fundraiser in which we are most grateful.

“It is through the generosity of our local community that we are also able to provide new equipment such as competition level discus and javelin sets.”

With a batch of athletes in sound early season form, PSAC can expect tip-top performances at the upcoming Port Hunter Zone Athletics Championships on 16-17 November in Wallsend.

PSAC Little Athletics and Junior athletics (up to 17-years) operates on Mondays at Dick Burwell Oval within Tomaree Sports Complex from 5:30pm, while Masters athletes run Saturdays at 8:30am.

For enquiries email portstephensathletics@gmail.com.

By Chris KARAS