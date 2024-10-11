Letter to the Editor: No mandate to rezone public land



DEAR News Of The Area,

WE said no and we expect the government to respect the poll.

The Coffs Harbour community stands together.

Seven out of 10 of us or over 33,000 voters out of 48,000 said no to private multi-level residential development at the Jetty Foreshores.

The state government department Property Development NSW appears to be ignoring the community and the democratic process.

It is proceeding with the Jetty Foreshores refined Masterplan and its planned rezoning of land from public recreation to allow private residential development in direct contravention to the poll results.

The government has no mandate to rezone this public land.

It has no mandate for its plans.

A poll was conducted to determine what we in the community wanted and we took the time and spent $70,000 of ratepayer funds to get a clear answer.

Now it is time for the state government to respect Coffs Harbour, respect the poll and respect democracy.

Regards,

Gerry MCGILVRAY,

Foreshore For All.