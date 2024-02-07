Letter to the Editor: Residents should be warned over helicopter noise



DEAR News Of The Area,

I LIVE in Newville and on Sunday afternoon, 4 February, there was a helicopter which flew quite low over my house several times and landed (without turning off the rotors) in the EJ Biffin fields for about five minutes, then took off again.

This went on for about an hour.

They have done this before and if it is going to happen on a regular basis, I think in the consideration of the local population, we should get some warning that this is going to happen.

Regards,

Wendy BIDEN,

Newville.